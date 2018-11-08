United Way Centraide North East Ontario wants Sudburians to know about an under-used information service.

211 is a helpline and online database of Ontario's community and social services.

And although the service has existed in Sudbury for the last few years, it's still not used very often.

"In the data of 211 you have an online directory, a public directory, so you have all the charitable entities in the City of Greater Sudbury, you would have all the social service agencies from mental health services to addictions services to homeless services, senior services," said Michael Cullen, the executive director of United Way Centraide North East Ontario.

Cullen says they need to get call volumes up, ance once there are more calls they can start to make 211 distinctive to Greater Sudbury and focus on the different communities and neighbourhoods and the needs of the people in the city.

211 offers information about community services within the city that residents may not know exist or where to look, anything from information about mental health services, food banks, housing and places to volunteer.

Cullen says in other cities, 211 has also helped cut down on 911 non-emergent calls.

"Once the public starts to be aware of the tools and the assets of 211 they will not call 911 for certain things, such as information services, housing services, income support, health care that are just general calls, so as we build this platform and we get the call volume up, hopefully 911 will get less calls that are, you know, just non-emergency," he says.

United Way hopes to work with the city to create a partnership between 211, 311 and 911 services, he says.

"We know the city gets calls that aren't related to municipal services so we want to be able to direct people to the right service, it's about data sharing, it's about platform sharing, it's maybe about asset sharing with billboards and messaging and communications," Cullen said.

"The City of Sudbury should be a three number service directory across the system, so 311, 911 and 211," he said.