A competition is underway that is asking people to envision what Sudbury will look like in the future.

The McEwen School of Architecture at Laurentian University is accepting submissions from urban thinkers around the world. It's part of the Sudbury 2050 Urban Design Ideas Competition.

Founding director of the school Terrance Galvin says he wants people to imagine what the downtown core of Sudbury will look like in 2050, with a focus on sustainability.

"What's the vision for the city," he said. "How do you tackle some things that are not very architectural to begin with, like climate change, but it's not a building issue per se."

Galvin says housing is an especially important aspect to consider. He says the current pandemic has changed how people are living, as many are working at home.

"I think this certainly will look at live-work relationships in a different way," he said.

Galvin says entrants need to keep major building projects already being proposed in the city, including the new library and art gallery.

Terrance Galvin is the founding director of Laurentian University's McEwen School of Architecture. (Daniel Blanchette-Pelletier/CBC)

He says the plans should include how the city would evolve and change between now and 2050.

More than 300 people have submitted ideas so far from around the world, Galvin says. He says there will be an open category and a student one.

He says he hopes some of the ideas submitted will become reality one day.

"Thinking through images is so powerful compared to words," he said.