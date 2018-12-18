Ratepayers in Greater Sudbury will see their tax bills go up four per cent this year.

It took nine meetings of the Finance and Administration committee, including a five-hour session Tuesday night to finally approve the 2021 municipal budget.

"What has been at many times very spirited debate, but also full of great ideas and some absolutely transformational projects that we have approved as part of budget 2021," says city councillor Mike Jakubo, the chair of the Finance and Administration committee.

"The 2021 municipal budget is a true picture of resiliency in the face of adversity," said Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger.

"I'm proud of what we've established as our business plan for the upcoming year, even while facing ongoing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Bigger added that the 2021 budget reflects continued investment in the community, while keeping commitments to quality municipal services for residents.

"We are providing significant amounts of support again for public health in ensuring people get vaccinated, significant dollars and resources being provided to support the community there," he said.

$10 extra on monthly tax bill

For an average home assessed at $230,000, a four per cent tax increase works out to be about $10 more a month on a property tax bill compared to 2020.

The 2021 budget includes a $641-million operating budget for service levels across the city, as well as strategies to deal with the impact of the pandemic.

The $144-million capital budget includes projects such as road improvements, the redevelopment of Pioneer Manor, and transitional housing.

The finance committee also approved a 4.8 per cent increase to water/wastewater user rates, which the city says is in line with the long-term financial plan for the service.

2021 municipal budget highlights include: