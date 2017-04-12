It's almost road construction season in Greater Sudbury, and soon enough drivers will be maneuvering around work zones on area streets and highways.

The city recently approved $58 million in road upgrades and drainage projects for this year within its 2021 municipal budget. There will also be $45 million of work conducted on water and wastewater projects.

Crews will begin work — if they haven't already — on Frood Road, Kelly Lake Road and Ramsey Lake Road. Those contracts closed in 2020 and the construction work spilled over into this year.

"We're progressing with the warm weather we've seen," said David Shelsted, Sudbury's director of engineering services.

David Shelsted is the director of engineering services with City of Greater Sudbury. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

"We see some of our contractors getting early starts which is good, getting the economy rolling and some of that work, so we can complete it in favourable temperatures and in the construction season."

Supply issues could cause delays

Despite the weather helping construction along, there could be delays due to a shortage of some supply materials.

"It wouldn't necessarily be gravel, concrete or asphalt because those can be produced locally," Shelsted said.

"But some of the items we buy in terms of the pipes, and potentially some of the steel that come from the bridges. So we're hearing concerns about the supply of some of those construction materials."

Shelsted says there was a shortage of bridge components in 2020 which impacted the scheduling of some projects.

"We were able to work with our contracting partners to bring some of those projects on schedule so they were open for winter season this year," he said.

"We're hearing rumblings, we haven't seen it yet because we haven't necessarily started construction in most of the places, but there are concerns about a long term supply issue on some of our components," Shelsted said.

Several contracts were awarded last year, with work set to begin shortly.

One is the widening of municipal road 35 between Azilda and Chelmsford. The current two lanes will be expanded to four or five lanes.

As well, construction will begin on Kelly Lake Road between Copper Street and Junction Creek. This project includes new sidewalks and bike lanes.

Contracts have closed, with work to get underway in 2021 for: