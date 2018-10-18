Northeastern Ontario grew by 8,647 people in the last 5 years, according to census

The latest census numbers show that northeastern Ontario grew in the last five years.

The national count from 2021 shows the region's population at 557,096, an increase of 8,647 over the 2016 census.

This follows a dip of 2,600 in the population between 2011 and 2016.

Some of the biggest increases were in Greater Sudbury, where there are 4,473 more residents and the Parry Sound district that it's population jump by more than 4,000.

North Bay has about 1,109 more citizens than it did five years ago, when the census reported that it had lost 2,089 people since 2011.

The population of Manitoulin Island and Elliot Lake each went up by about 600.

Heading in the opposite direction, Sault Ste. Marie shrunk by 1,317 since 2016 and is down over 3,000 in the last decade.

The population also dipped by 643 in Timmins, 231 in Kirkland Lake, 286 in Temiskaming Shores and 235 in Kapuskasing.



