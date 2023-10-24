2 teenagers killed in head-on crash on Highway 17, west of Sudbury, Ont.

Two teenagers are dead and three other people are injured following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17, in the Township of Sables-Spanish Rivers west of Sudbury.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Manitoulin detachment, along with paramedics and the township's fire department, responded to the crash shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 24.

Police said in a press release a 19-year-old from Espanola was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old, also from Espanola, was brought to a local hospital, but died of their injuries.

Three other people were also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said a pickup truck collided head-on with a commercial vehicle.

The highway remained closed as of 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday.