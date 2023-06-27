Scorching a record 200,000 hectares of northern Ontario wilderness, the 1948 Mississagi fire is remembered as the largest wildfire in the province's history.

But the men who tried to keep the flames at bay mostly remembered the terrifying working conditions.

"The crown fires, they just whizzed over our head. Just unbelievable. You wouldn't believe the explosions. And you just look up and see balls of fire going across over your head and hope nothing happened to you," former firefighter Lou Romhanyi recalled in a 2006 interview.

"We had to duck into some lakes. It was amazing to see a rabbit and a wolf running together. They were just wanting to get out of that area."

Destroying over 200,000 hectares over the spring and summer of 1948, the Mississagi fire remains the largest in Ontario's history. (Timber Village Museum )

It's believed the fire have started north of Blind River on May 25, 1948, by a campfire lit by an "illegal trapper," and soon after merged with another wildfire south of Chapleau.

"The smoke from the fire was so intense that even in Texas they were having to put on streetlights at 3 p.m.," said Tegan Campbell from the Timber Village Museum in Blind River, which has an exhibit this summer marking the fire's 75th anniversary.

"In Blind River, the visibility was about three feet."

Campbell said the Mississagi fire saw some of the first experiments in aerial firefighting, including the use of "primitive scoops" on airplanes and even pilots dropping paper bags full of water on the flames.

There was also a well-publicized experiment in cloud seeding, with dry ice shipped up from southern Ontario to try to encourage rain to fall on the massive fire.

Crews faced terrifying conditions in 1948, with flames often jumping from tree to tree overhead and very little safety equipment to protect them. (Timber Village Museum )

"Some of the pilots having to set it to coast and then get a wood ladle and spoon these dry ice pellets out through chutes," Campbell said.

"It wasn't very effective. The best they got was sort of a light shower."

The fire burned for several months, but unlike other notorious wildfires from northern Ontario's past, there were few deaths.

Afterwards, the Ontario government launched a huge effort to salvage as many trees as they could from the charred forest. What was known as Operation Scorch employed 2,000 loggers and saved some 300 million board feet of lumber.

Campbell said the roads built into the wilderness to fight the fire and then harvest logs led to greater development of the northern woods, including Mississagi Provincial Park.

The Ontario government mobilized 2,000 loggers after the fire to salvage what they could from the burnt forest. What was known as Operation Scorch harvested 300 million board feet of timber. (Timber Village Museum )

But the loss of timber is also believed to have cut down the life of the sawmill in Blind River, which closed in 1969 after decades as the town's main employer.

"How important it is to remember that we've had these huge fires and obviously now it's becoming more pertinent with more recent fires," Campbell said.

"And maybe learn to not have it repeat again."