Thursday marked a big day in the genealogy world, and a big day for people researching their family trees.

That's the date the Government of Canada released its 1931 Census .

By law, personal information in the census can only be made public 92 years after it was completed, meaning people will now have access to important ancestral information.

Genealogists, like Sudbury's Barbara Roy, say it's an important resource for researchers looking into their family tree.

"One of the first things, if you're just starting out, is trying to find that information on your family," Roy said.

"And until you know where they were, where they came from, unless you have access to a living relative who can give you that information, the census is really your next best tool to use."

According to Melissa Beckett and François Deslauriers, who both work for Digitization Services Division at Library and Archives Canada and wrote a blog post on the project, the team digitized 187 microfilm reels, for a total of 234,678 images.

Those images are live on the Library and Archives Canada website, which people can search by province, district and sub-district.

Beckett and Deslauriers detail the very precise process – from microfilm handling to auditing the reel – in their post .

On Thursday, Canada released census data from 1931, which has many genealogists excited to delve into the records of early northern Ontario residents. In this photo, two men dock a kayak along the Whitefish River. (Greater Sudbury Public Libraries and Heritage Museums)

It's that kind of care that allows for microfilm reels to last several years in proper storage – 500 years, according to the duo – which lets genealogists fill in the blanks on their family trees.

"You get a whole lot of information, like where the people lived, how many people were in the family," Roy said.

"Of course, there's always family stories where maybe people didn't get along and maybe [discovering] some family members that they didn't mention."

According to Statistics Canada, the 1931 census contained questions "to gauge the extent and severity of unemployment and to analyze it causes."

In 1931, Canada was still grappling with economic upheaval during what historians call the Great Depression.

Roy said the records also contain some data unique to that collection, like information about agriculture, which the government saw as essential to documenting at the time.

And the data the government chose to collect, or deemed important to document, changed with the times.

"Every census is slightly different," Roy said. "These were only intended for government consumption at first, giving government information to make decisions."

Senator Lorna Milne and the Canada Census

But Canada's data collection through the census could have looked a lot different if it weren't for the efforts of a Canadian senator.

In the years between 1911 and 1931, the government debated in Parliament if any of the census data should be made public, or if data collection should occur, at all.

And privacy concerns brought forward by Statistics Canada in 1998 meant that the then-Liberal government was considering destroying historical census documents.

But Senator Lorna Milne, also an amateur genealogist, took on the cause to free Canadian data.

Milne even wrote an account of her battle in Parliament, which you can read by following this link.

In her paper, Milne said the census records provide critical clues for those hunting for their personal history.

"In 1998 I learned that the government had decided that it would refuse to release the 1906 census on the basis that privacy guarantees had been given to Canadians at the time that would prevent the census from being released," Milne said.

"This troubled me for a number of reasons."

Milne said the uniqueness of the 1906 census, an "agricultural census" and the 1911 census, which documents thousands of Canadians who ended up dying in the battlefields of Europe, needed to be made public.

What ensued was a "battle royal" between the federal government, Statistics Canada, and Archives of Canada, with researchers and genealogists watching from the sidelines, while doing their best to pressure MPs and bureaucrats to release the data.

Eventually, Milne said, David Emerson took over as the minister responsible for the file in 2004.

"The Minister agreed to remove virtually all of the restrictions to access to the historic census records," Milne said.

"In October 2004 the bill allowing for the release of census records was introduced in the Senate," Milne said. "And after 8 months of debate and discussion in both houses of parliament, on June 28, 2005 the historic census records were permanently protected in law, seven long years after the battle began."

The 1931 census contains data from many early Ukrainian settlers, as well as many rural Canadians who fought overseas during World Wars I and II, a Sudbury genealogist says. (Archives Canada)

The result – thousands of records about Canada's early settlers, their families and their occupations – were then slated to be released.

Roy said it's the efforts of Milne that has allowed Canadians to write their own family's story.

Which, in the genealogical field, can often turn up surprises. That's something that Roy knows a bit about.

"I'm going to England in July, where I'm going to meet the Earl of Devon who turns out is a relative," she said. "And I recently made a discovery that my family goes back to the year 300, and is related to a Roman senator."