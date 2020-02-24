Two years ago, Damian Brush was feeling sad, down and sick of being bullied.

The St. Charles College student says he was hospitalized for a week because of his depression.

But it's a different story today. The 14-year-old says he's found a new purpose — acting.

"There is a purpose for me," said Brush. "No matter who you are, no matter where you are, no matter what you do, you have a purpose."

"You might not know it yet, but you will find that purpose and you are worth it," he added.

One of his teachers suggested that Brush sign up on actors access. It's a website where actors, like Brush, can get noticed by casting directors.

Brush landed a role in a short entitled The Difficult Kids, which will screen in March 2020 at the Toronto Short Film Festival. He says working on the production was one of the best experiences he's ever had.

He was recently judged on his acting at the Envision 2020 Showcase in Toronto, where he performed in a few different categories such as improv and voiceover.

"I honestly didn't think I was going to get any medals because there was bronze, silver and gold," said Brush. "I got silver."

Along with the medal, he was one of 11 aspiring, young Canadian actors to win a scholarship for a three-day acting showcase in England.

Brush says acting has boosted his confidence. "It's been an outlet for me to just forget who I am and just be that other character," he explained.

As for the rejection that's a part of an actor's life, Brush says he has his own little motto. "If they say 'no' they don't know. They don't know what they're missing out on," he explained.

He also has a message for other kids who find themselves being bullied. "Just know that you're worth it and that no matter what happens, you are loved," said Brush. "You have a purpose. Don't let anybody else tell you otherwise."





