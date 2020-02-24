14-year-old Sudbury actor raises awareness about children's mental health
Young Sudbury actor has message for kids who are being bullied: You are worth it and you are loved
Two years ago, Damian Brush was feeling sad, down and sick of being bullied.
The St. Charles College student says he was hospitalized for a week because of his depression.
But it's a different story today. The 14-year-old says he's found a new purpose — acting.
"There is a purpose for me," said Brush. "No matter who you are, no matter where you are, no matter what you do, you have a purpose."
"You might not know it yet, but you will find that purpose and you are worth it," he added.
One of his teachers suggested that Brush sign up on actors access. It's a website where actors, like Brush, can get noticed by casting directors.
Brush landed a role in a short entitled The Difficult Kids, which will screen in March 2020 at the Toronto Short Film Festival. He says working on the production was one of the best experiences he's ever had.
He was recently judged on his acting at the Envision 2020 Showcase in Toronto, where he performed in a few different categories such as improv and voiceover.
"I honestly didn't think I was going to get any medals because there was bronze, silver and gold," said Brush. "I got silver."
Along with the medal, he was one of 11 aspiring, young Canadian actors to win a scholarship for a three-day acting showcase in England.
Brush says acting has boosted his confidence. "It's been an outlet for me to just forget who I am and just be that other character," he explained.
As for the rejection that's a part of an actor's life, Brush says he has his own little motto. "If they say 'no' they don't know. They don't know what they're missing out on," he explained.
He also has a message for other kids who find themselves being bullied. "Just know that you're worth it and that no matter what happens, you are loved," said Brush. "You have a purpose. Don't let anybody else tell you otherwise."
With files from Markus Schwabe
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.