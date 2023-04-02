Content
The Stanley Cup playoffs start tonight. Here's how to watch on CBC

The Stanley Cup playoffs officially begin on Monday, and CBC is streaming select games throughout the playoffs. Here's how to watch playoff hockey on CBC on desktop and mobile.

Record-breaking Bruins host Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET, Oilers host Kings at 10 p.m. ET

Two goaltenders in black and gold hold their arms skyward pre-embrace. One is wearing a full goaltending helmet and mask and the other wears a baseball cap with a B inside a spoked circle.
Hockey fans, rejoice: the Stanley Cup playoffs officially begin on Monday. (Michael Dwyer/The Associated Press)

The Stanley Cup playoffs officially begin on Monday, with the regular season record-breaking Boston Bruins hosting the Florida Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET. Later, superstar Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers take on the visiting Los Angeles Kings at 10 p.m. ET.

CBC is streaming select games throughout the playoffs, including the aforementioned match-ups, in addition to airing the games on CBC-TV. Sportsnet is broadcasting the other games taking place Monday — including the Carolina Hurricanes versus the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. ET and the Minnesota Wild versus the Dallas Stars at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Here's how to watch playoff hockey on CBC on desktop and mobile:

Bruins vs. Panthers, Game 1

Click on the video player below to watch the Bruins-Panthers game.

Oilers vs. Kings, Game 1

Click on the video player below to watch the Oilers-Kings game.

