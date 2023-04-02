The Stanley Cup playoffs start tonight. Here's how to watch on CBC

The Stanley Cup playoffs officially begin on Monday, with the regular season record-breaking Boston Bruins hosting the Florida Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET. Later, superstar Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers take on the visiting Los Angeles Kings at 10 p.m. ET.

CBC is streaming select games throughout the playoffs, including the aforementioned match-ups, in addition to airing the games on CBC-TV. Sportsnet is broadcasting the other games taking place Monday — including the Carolina Hurricanes versus the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. ET and the Minnesota Wild versus the Dallas Stars at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Here's how to watch playoff hockey on CBC on desktop and mobile:

Bruins vs. Panthers, Game 1

Click on the video player below to watch the Bruins-Panthers game.

Oilers vs. Kings, Game 1

Click on the video player below to watch the Oilers-Kings game.