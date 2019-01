Video

Singh: I'm NDP leader for 2019 vote

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh tells the National's Rosemary Barton that he will stay on as NDP leader even if he does not secure a seat in the House of Commons in February's federal byelection in B.C..

