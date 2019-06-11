Skip to Main Content
Signs of the times: Raptors fans put their love on display
·Photos

Signs of the times: Raptors fans put their love on display

Shirts and signs let fans show their appreciation for the Raptors.

Shirts and signs let fans show their appreciation for the Raptors.

      1 of 0
      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
      Report Typo or Error|