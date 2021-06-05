Senior killed in Strathcona County highway crash

An 86-year-old woman is dead after a fatal collision in Strathcona County.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle collision on the Yellowhead Highway and Range Road 215 around 4 p.m. on Friday, according to an RCMP news release.

A preliminary investigation found the woman dead on scene. Two men, 83 and 55, were also involved and taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Strathcona County RCMP are investigating.