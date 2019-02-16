A life of wandering the world: The best of Joe Schlesinger's writing for CBC

Joe Schlesinger, one of Canada's most respected and beloved journalists, died this week at the age of 90. He led what he called "a little boy's dream" of a life, "wandering around the world, watching the universe unfold and actually getting paid for it."

And he left behind a rich legacy of that work, including a series of columns he wrote for CBC News over the past decade, on everything from China's Ping Pong diplomacy to the 2014 Olympic Winter Games to the man who saved so many children from Adolf Hitler, including Schlesinger himself.

You can revisit them all here:

Some critics have questioned Hillary Clinton's fitness to be president of the U.S. because she came down with pneumonia. You gotta be kidding! If a common illness like pneumonia made a person unfit to be president, then many American leaders would have never taken office.

December 2015: How refugees make Canada a better place

If I were to offer advice to those about to arrive, I would say: Just be patient. Canadians eventually come around. Yesterday's outsiders become part of the mainstream.

March 2015: The debt we owe thalidomide survivors

The shortfall in Canada's treatment of its thalidomide sufferers is nothing new; it's been there right from the beginning in the late 1950s.

February 2015: History shows Germany is a bigger deadbeat than Greece

What the Germans are conveniently ignoring is their own record as one of history's biggest deadbeats.

The world took notice of America's reticence to use its vast power. And countries everywhere reacted by taking advantage of Washington's inertia.

The Romans tunnelled and so did their enemies, be they Germanic tribes or Jewish rebels in Judea. As a military technique, tunnelling is among the oldest methods of warfare still in use.

For 50 years, we didn't know who had saved our lives. Winton himself was so modest he didn't even tell his wife what he had done. He felt he had done many things since then that were more meaningful to him.

There is an unusual twist in this crisis, however, because, as Putin put it, Ukrainians and Russians are brothers. (And there is no falling out more bitter than a family feud.)

The breakneck speeds make these winter sports more dangerous, particularly, it seems, for women who must contend with courses largely designed for men.

It isn't that either Japan or China wants war necessarily — though both are arming noticeably. What's more likely going on in the East China Sea is that two of the world's largest economies — China is No. 2 and Japan No. 3 — have ramped up their bullhorn rivalry as a means of deflecting attention from their own domestic problems.

Please, don't cry for Argentina. The Argentine economy is doing well these days. It grew by a blistering 9.2 per cent last year. Today, it is you who have much to cry about.

The Chinese were the best Ping-Pong players in the world. But it quickly became evident that they had matters other than winning on their minds.

Our current first-past-the-post system is far from equitable and is quickly becoming ever more so.

Where, before, the town was full of so-called honey wagons collecting the night's organic fertilizer harvest from outhouses, squat toilets and chamber pots, this time around, the toilet in my hotel room has a heated seat and push buttons that control a jet of cleansing water that can be adjusted in direction, intensity and temperature.