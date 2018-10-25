Saskatoon designer heartbroken after entire fashion collection stolen

A Saskatoon fashion designer says she is devastated after her entire fall/winter collection was stolen.

Iryss Opal, who owns Solar Opposites Festival Apparel, had just left a photo shoot with her entire collection in the vehicle to visit her mother.

One of the outfits taken from the fall/winter collection of Solar Opposites Festival Apparel. (Facebook)

"In the time that my vehicle was parked on her side street someone had smashed our car window with a bottle and ended up taking the entire collection and everything in the car that was of value," Opal told Leisha Grebinski on CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

"All of the pieces are 100 per cent one-of-a-kind," Opal said. "They can't be re-created. Each piece is made from upcycled or thrifted finds.

"It was accessories, hats, shoes, pants, dresses, bikinis. It is so many different pieces."

Earrings stolen from the fall/winter collection of Solar Opposites Festival Apparel. (Facebook)

Opal estimates the collection, which was around 450 pieces, is worth more than $5,000.

"We don't have more than one of any single item which is why it takes us many many months just to establish a tangible collection," she said.

Right after the theft Opal scoured the back alleys and dumpsters in the immediate area to see if someone had ditched any of the items.

"And we went to pawn shops, vintage shops, consignment stores just to see if anything had been taken there, and make them aware of the situation."

So far, nothing has surfaced.

"It's been just been absolutely devastating. Myself and my mother are pretty heartbroken about it," she said.

"My biggest fear is that it has been trashed somewhere because they don't think it has a value."

But she still holds out hope the collection will be found.

"I am extremely hopeful that something will turn up," she said.

"If something does surface or whoever took these items happens to try and sell them I think it will be spotted pretty quickly."

- With files from Saskatoon Morning