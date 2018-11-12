Saskatoon cabbie suspended after video of alleged snow brush attack posted online

A driver with Saskatoon's Comfort Cabs has been suspended after a video of him wildly swinging a snow brush was posted online.

The short video, posted Monday, shows a man running out of a parked cab as a woman screams profanity at him.

The company said the passenger who posted the video had used vulgar words throughout the ride and threw something at the cab after she got out.

A spokesperson said the company recorded the entire cab trip on video and plans to release it to show both sides of the story.

"It appears like this customer took a small piece of her video, of where it was making the driver look bad," said spokesperson Shondra Boire. "His actions were very largely provoked, which started from basically the very beginning of the trip."

Boire said a city bylaw officer and the cab drivers' union will both be involved in determining what happens to the driver.

"No matter what the rest of the video is, his actions were not appropriate," she said.

The video, posted by Facebook user Dakota Tirk, has been watched 27,000 times since it went up Monday morning.

CBC News has reached out to the person behind the account, but has not heard back.