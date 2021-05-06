Details coming Thursday on Sask. youth vaccinations, 2nd dose strategy

The Saskatchewan government is expected to detail how it plans to vaccinate youth 12 and up against COVID-19 Thursday.

Officials are also expected to outline their strategy for delivering second doses of the vaccine.

Premier Scott Moe previewed the announcement in the legislative assembly on Wednesday. A news conference Thursday at 3 p.m. CST will flesh out the details. Stream it live here.

"You're going to see more details around how we're going to unroll our second-dose vaccination strategy with over 360,000 vaccines coming in May," Moe told legislators in the house. "We're also going to provide some guidance, given Health Canada's recent announcement this morning, with respect to lowering the age for the Pfizer vaccines."

Earlier on Wednesday, Health Canada determined the Pfizer-BioNTech shot is safe to use in people 12 to 15 years of age. The previous age cutoff for the vaccine was 16.

Saskatchewan lowered the age eligibility for booking a vaccine appointment to 35 for most of the province on Thursday.

"We'll be down through the age groups, ultimately until everyone 18 and up — and yes, likely very shortly, 12 and up with the Pfizer vaccine — will have access to those vaccines," Moe said.

"Obviously that will take some parental consent, like every other vaccination," the premier said in a later scrum with reporters.

Moe added that when it comes to the second-dose strategy, the next shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines will likely be sent to Regina, where the majority of first-dose AstraZeneca shots were administered.

Moe could not provide a timeline for that.