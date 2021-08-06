Youth charged after allegedly breaking windows, bear spraying occupants of Regina home

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of mischief after allegedly breaking a victim's windows and discharging bear spray inside their home.

The Regina Police Service says officers responded to a home on the 1100 block of Robinson Street in the North Central neighbourhood in Regina at about 3:30 a.m. CST on Thursday.

The caller had said that someone had broken the windows of the house before spraying the occupants inside. One of the victim's vehicle windows was also smashed, they said.

None of the people in the house needed medical treatment. Police say the victims in the home knew the girl.

The young offender cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. She has been charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count of assault with a weapon.

She appeared in Youth Court at 2 p.m. CST on Thursday.

Police continue to investigate the incident.