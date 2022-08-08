Regina Police searching for girl, 12, missing from Queen City Ex

The Regina Police Service are asking for public help to find a young girl who was last seen on Saturday at the Queen City Ex.

Anaya Akan is a 12-year-old Indigenous girl with "medium complexion," wavy brown, shoulder length hair with red streaks and brown eyes, police said.

Police say she was last seen in a grey hoodie that says "Touchwood Agency" on the front with a graphic of a medicine wheel with two feathers, as well as had on cream-coloured pants and white Converse shoes.

Police don't believe Akan has "come to harm," but consider her at risk because of her age.

People with knowledge of Akan's location, or see someone matching her description, are asked to call the Regina Police Service or Regina Crime Stoppers.