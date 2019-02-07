Yorkton man who fostered more than 150 children with wife leaves legacy of love

Tanya Buchan says she remembers the babies. Lots and lots of babies.

"Every time you went there, there was always babies. One, two, a couple babies coming in, coming and going," she said.

Buchan is talking about visiting her in-laws, Ken and Vanessa Buchan. The Yorkton couple provided foster care to more than 150 kids over the years.

Ken Buchan died in January at 81.

'You were always perfect in his eyes'

Tanya Buchan met her future father-in-law more than 30 years ago. She described him as the least judgmental person she'd ever met.

"He didn't care if you were black, blue, green, purple, tall, short, fat, skinny, bulbous nose or perfect. You were always perfect in his eyes," she said.

Ken was born in Yorkton in 1937. After becoming an Anglican minister, he served at a variety of posts across the country before returning to Yorkton 13 years ago.

Tanya said Ken and Vanessa were a perfect match.

"Kids and babies are her thing, that was her calling. Ken had the ministry, she had the children," she said.

The couple were recognized in 2010 with the Helen Montgomery Award, given each year to a Saskatchewan family that has "demonstrated outstanding commitment to fostering" and to the community.

In a newspaper profile at the time, Ken Buchan touched on the couple's philosophy.

"Our job is not to put down the parents of these children. Some of them have come from pretty horrific situations themselves," Ken said.

"We try to instill that into our children - that their birth parents are good people. They've just fallen by the wayside. It could happen to us, too."

Friends of the family organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Vanessa.