63-year-old man dead following fatal highway crash near Yorkton

A 63-year-old man is dead following a fatal highway collision near Yorkton last weekend.

At roughly 9:10 p.m. CST on Oct. 12, Yorkton RCMP and other emergency personnel were called to a crash on Highway 309, roughly six kilometres east of the Highway 9 junction, according to a news release sent out Friday.

They found a black pick-up truck in the ditch and a tractor towing an air seeder on the highway.

Police say the driver of the pick up, a 63-year-old Yorkton-area man, was declared dead on the scene.

The highway was closed for roughly nine hours as police responded to the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

Yorkton RCMP say an investigation into the crash is ongoing.