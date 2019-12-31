SaskPower, SGI look back on the uncertain lead-up to Y2K

Y2K itself may not have turned out to be a big deal, but the preparation by some Saskatchewan entities was.

"Y2K was a lot of work," said Dorothy Josephson, a vice president of solutions delivery for SGI whose career at the company stretches back to the 1980s.

"The thing is, we didn't know [what would happen]. And to be responsible, I think companies really did need to go through that due diligence to make sure that their systems were going to continue working."

Josephson said the concern at SGI centered around computer systems that depended on two-digit dates like "99" (for the year 1999) and their potential to conflict with new four-digit dates like "2000."

"An insurance policy, for example, has an effective date and an expiry date," Josephson said. "The expiry date, by definition, is supposed to be after the effective date. So if the expiry date is now 00 and looks like it's before the effective date so it looks like your policy has run out of coverage before it even started — that would be an unpredictable event.

"We needed to make sure not nothing would go wrong in that situation."

Like SGI, SaskPower began preparing for Y2K far in advance. According to Garner Mitchell, who was general manager of SaskPower's Year 2000 Program in 1999, the utility company was worried about a potential loss of its ability to generate and distribute power.

"You have very elaborate control systems to run these massive grids to generate these vast amounts of power," Mitchell said. "And the idea was, jeez, the clock hits this year 2000 [and] there might be confusion within that particular control system and the device would just simply stop or would stall out or would act radically.

"It had the the possibility of very serious outcomes if we didn't do anything and then we did experience failures in the darkest days of the year, potentially the coldest days of the year, and you could have massive problems on a province-wide scale."

SaskPower bought a new, approximately $250,000 Y2K-compliant master computer system for its grid control centre in Regina and proceeded to test it rigorously, Mitchell said.

It worked.

"That was a real relief because, man, if you lose the nerve centre that controls the flow of power throughout the province, you're beat before you start," Mitchell said.

SaskPower also set electronic timers on its control systems ahead and, under a controlled basis, watched to make sure nothing went wrong.

Mitchell and other members of SaskPower's Y2K-prep team began monitoring the province's power system from the company's Regina boardroom at 7 a.m. on Dec. 31, 1999, Mitchell said.

"We watched what was happening in Australia and then there's that [movement] westward so that eventually we could see ourselves at midnight here," Mitchell said.

"We got out of there about 1:00 a.m. or 2:00 a.m. on the first with a great sigh of relief. We had been successful."

Mitchell credits the on-the-ground technicians, tradespeople and engineers who rallied to make sure everything went smoothly.

"They put their hearts and souls into this," he said. "By the time we got around to Y2K night, we had a whole new generation of people who knew way more about control systems than they ever would have dreamed about. I felt really good about that."