'Worst party ever': Saskatoon police, SGI say impaired driving may put you in jail for New Year's Eve

It might be the worst way to celebrate the new year: bleary-eyed, full of shame and locked in the holding cells of the Saskatoon police station.

This was the message Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) and the Saskatoon Police Service were trying to relay to revelers ready to ring in the New Year as part of SGI's Traffic Safety Spotlight for January, which is focusing on impaired driving.

During a news conference on Monday, the Saskatoon Police Service and SGI decorated one of their holding cells with New Year's Eve gear, including a recording of the classic "1999" by Prince, but it didn't make the small cell any more attractive.

Brightly-coloured party favours and snacks can be seen in sharp contrast against the white brick wall of a Saskatoon police holding cell, for a media event on Dec. 30, 2019. Police and SGI reminded motorists not to drink or use drugs while driving, or they may end up celebrating the new year in a jail cell. (Matt Garand/CBC )

Tyler McMurchy, a spokesperson with SGI, called a night in the holding cells "the worst party ever."

"I can't imagine a worse place to spend New Year's Eve, or any day of the year," he said.

"We know that a lot of people will make plans for a safe ride home if they are going to be celebrating the new year, but if you haven't made a plan and you are going out, make sure that how you get home is a part of that plan."

SGI spokesman Tyler McMurchy speaks with reporters at the Saskatoon Police Service's station on Dec. 30, 2019. (Matt Garand/CBC)

Staff Sgt. Patrick Barbar, who leads the Saskatoon Police Service's Traffic Unit, said officers will be out in full force and said impaired driving charges are more than just a ticket.

"If it's a criminal code ... or an impaired driving charge, you will be arrested at the roadside," he said. "You'll be handcuffed, you'll be brought here to our detention facility, or to whatever police service you're dealing with, you'll be searched and booked in."

Barbar said those arrested may be asked to provide breath samples and may even be spending the night in jail if they've had previous experiences with law enforcement.

"These are some really serious consequences that go beyond getting a ticket," he said.

When asked why people in Saskatchewan still drive while impaired, he said that's the "age-old question" and said some people will break the law if they feel they can get away with it.

Barbar said that's why police continue to educate the public about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving, but noted enforcement is also important.

"That's why during the holidays we step-up check-stop programs, but we do run check stops during the entire year as well and our officers, everyday on the front line, are on the lookout for impaired driving."

He said so far this holiday season, the Saskatoon Police Service has already taken 21 drivers off the road as the result of five check stops in December, which he said is "on par" with last year.

Mock champagne can be seen against the backdrop of a police holding cell on Dec. 30, 2019. (Matt Garand/CBC)

Barbar noted that New Year's Eve actually tends to be one of the better nights when it comes to sober drivers due the level of awareness and the large police presence.

Both SGI and the Saskatoon Police Service said there are several options for getting a ride home in the first hours of 2020, which include arranging a designated driver, using a ride-hailing service, utilizing programs like Operation Red Nose, or even staying the night.

Those living in larger urban centres also have the option of using public transit for a ride home, as public transit is free in some cities on New Year's Eve.