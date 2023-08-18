Sask. woman who spent 30 years in prison system struggling with freedom

Odelia Quewezance is experiencing the most freedom she has had since being convicted of murder nearly three decades ago.

She is not mandated to stay in correctional centres and can travel anywhere in Saskatchewan. Instead, she chooses to spend most of her time in her bedroom.

"I'm always in my room, I feel safe in there ... it's a lot to get used to," she said, taking a moment to wipe tears away from her face with a tissue.

"I just feel like it's a different world out here."

Odelia, 51, and her sister, Nerissa Quewezance, 48, have been part of the prison and parole system since 1993 when they were arrested for second-degree murder.

In 1994, they were convicted of killing Anthony Joseph Dolff, who was a 70-year-old farmer from Kamsack, Sask.

The Quewezance sisters were conditionally released from custody in March 2023. They applied for a judicial review of their convictions — hoping federal officials will determine there was a miscarriage of justice in their case.

It could take years for the review to be complete.

During a visit to Keeseekoose First Nation in Saskatchewan, located about 235 kilometres northeast of Regina, Odelia spoke with CBC about the complications of adjusting to life outside of the correctional system and the importance she places on motherhood.

Despite the conditional release, she said she still doesn't feel free and she doesn't know if she'll be able to until she can live without court-imposed conditions.

Odelia Quewezance becomes emotional thinking talking about how she has become institutionalized after decades in the prison system. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Odelia has spent the majority of her life confined to institutions — sleeping in beds that weren't her own.

In her younger years, she had to spend five years at the Marieval Indian Residential School and the Lebret Indian Industrial Residential School.

Then she spent years in prison.

Eventually she was granted day-parole and weekend passes. On the days she was allowed to leave the correctional centre, she would travel hundreds of kilometres to visit her children and husband, Jay Koch.

Now, for the first time in her life, she can wake up in the same home as her children every day, without having to report back to corrections. But it's a tough transition.

"To be honest, [prison] screwed up my mind and my sister's mind, because I'm so used to being watched," Odelia said.

Building relationships

As Odelia speaks about trying to adapt to the world outside prison, one of her twin daughters sits quietly behind her. Her 16-year-old daughters were born while Odelia was on parole.

Odelia said her daughters are still learning to normalize her return, too. At times, they have become frantic if they don't see her in their home, unsure if she's returned to custody and worried about when they will see her again.

"My one daughter woke up and I wasn't in bed. I just went outside, and right away she was like 'where's mom, where's mom?' Just panicking" she said.

"My girls are victims of my circumstance and what I'm dealing with right now."

Odelia Quewezance and her daughter, 16, sit in a room in the Keeseekoose First Nation health and administration building. Neither have adjusted to Odelia's new level of freedom. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

She's trying to put those fears at ease, reassuring her girls that she won't be going away again.

Odelia is also trying to build a relationship with them. When she was first released, she didn't even know what they liked to eat — but she's trying to learn.

And she knows one thing for certain: she wants to protect them.

Odelia Quewezance and her twin daughters, 16, at Keeseekoose First Nation. She says her main focus in her release is focusing on motherhood. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

She also wants to introduce her daughters to her community, while she works to reconnect with it. Odelia is from the Keeseekoose First Nation and was only able to return there a handful of times in last 30 years.

Odelia was in the community for Treaty Day, a day of celebrations held to commemorate the Treaty signings.

She gathered with members of the First Nation community, as people ate popcorn and chatted over the sounds of music and the cheers of kids playing in a pair of bouncy castles.

On the day prior, Odelia and Nerissa watched their first round dance on the First Nation — something they hadn't done in decades.

"It felt really good, I felt so peaceful, I just felt: 'oh my god, I can't believe I'm really here.'"

Access to culture and ceremony is one of the few things she misses from her time at the Eagle Women's Lodge in Winnipeg. That helped her cope in prison.

Before Odelia and Nerissa were conditionally released, Crown prosecutor Kelly Kaip argued the sisters should not be released during the hearing at Yorkton's Court of King's Bench.

Kaip said there wasn't enough proof the sisters are innocent.

Odelia said she did not want to talk about her criminal conviction or the case while the review is underway.

According to court documents, the sisters testified at trial to attacking the victim before he died but they insist they are innocent of murder.

As Kaip argued against their release, she spoke about the violent nature of the killing, describing how the victim was beaten, stabbed and strangled with a telephone cord.

She also referenced the sister's criminal histories and parole violations. But Justice Donald Layh agreed to conditionally release the sisters in late March.

After the decision, Kaip said the victim's family members, who attended the hearing, were disappointed.

Sisters, advocates maintain hope for freedom

Kim Beaudin, the vice-chief of the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, is one of the people who have been fighting for the Quewezance sisters' freedom.

The Congress is an organization that represents and advocates for Indigenous people who live outside First Nation communities.

Odelia considers Beaudin to be like a close relative, while Nerissa has been living with Beaudin since her release in March.

Beaudin said he's trying to help Nerissa through this transition. He suggested the correctional service failed to prepare the sisters for the outside world.

"Corrections, I don't even want to use that word, to me it's not really the kind of organization or government agencies that sets you on the right footing — it's not meant for that, to me, it's more of a punishment," Beaudin said.

"It hasn't been easy, I know that, for both of them."

Kim Beaudin, right, has been advocating for Odelia Quewezance and her sister Nerissa Quewezance, left, for years, stating they should not be in the prison system any longer. Nerissa is staying with Beaudin as part of her release conditions. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Odelia feels consumed by anxiety as she awaits the federal decision.

After the federal Justice Department's ministerial review is complete, the minister can dismiss the application if he is not convinced there has been a miscarriage of justice.

If it is determined that there was a miscarriage of justice, the minister can order a new trial or appeal.

That's the outcome Odelia has her sights set on.

"We're still fighting for justice, and I'm grateful for the bail, but I honestly believe Nerissa and me should be free."