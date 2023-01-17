Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2019 death of Tiki Laverdiere

A woman charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Tiki Laverdiere has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Nicole Cook made the plea last week at Court of King's Bench in Battleford. Lawyer Brian Pfefferle said the judge accepted a joint submission for a life sentence — the maximum for manslaughter — with no chance of applying for parole for 10 years.

Details of what happened to Laverdiere, and Cook's role, cannot be published because of a court-ordered ban that's in place until all of the accused have gone through court.

Laverdiere, 25, from Edmonton, was reported missing to Battlefords RCMP on May 12, 2019. She was in Saskatchewan April 27, 2019, to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle, 20, on Thunderchild First Nation.

Laverdiere's body was found on July 11, 2019, when RCMP were conducting a ground search in a rural area near North Battleford.

In May 2019 Battlefords RCMP said that Laverdiere was last seen on May 1, 2019, and that her last contact with her family was on May 1, 2019, via text message.

From July 2019 to August 2020, police arrested 10 people in Saskatchewan and Alberta for Laverdiere's murder.