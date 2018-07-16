Woman killed in head-on collision near Lloydminster, Sask.

A 34-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash north of Lloydminster.

Police said a minivan and a truck got into a head-on collision on Highway 17 roughly five kilometres outside the city Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene and an 11-year old passenger was taken to hospital and released. The 81-year-old driver of the truck was taken to hospital.

All of the people involved were from the Lloydminster area.

RCMP blocked off the highway for six hours while the traffic reconstruction unit completed its work.