Woman facing dangerous driving, impaired charges after fatal crash Tuesday
A 27-year-old woman is in custody after a fatal crash on Highway 4 south of Battleford on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old woman is dead after a two vehicle collision near the Mosquito First Nation and Red Pheasant First Nation on Tuesday. Another woman has been charged in connection. (David Bell/CBC)

RCMP allege that she drove a truck through a stop sign on a grid road and t-boned a car on Highway 4. It happened around 7:30 a.m. CST.

Two people were in the car when it was struck. A 28-year-old woman who was passenger in the car died.

The 27-year-old is charged with operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

She is expected to appear in Battleford provincial court Wednesday.

