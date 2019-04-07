Woman facing dangerous driving, impaired charges after fatal crash Tuesday

A 27-year-old woman is in custody after a fatal crash south of Battleford on Tuesday.

RCMP allege that she drove a truck through a stop sign on a grid road and t-boned a car on Highway 4. It happened around 7:30 a.m. CST.

Two people were in the car when it was struck. A 28-year-old woman who was passenger in the car died.

The 27-year-old is charged with operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

She is expected to appear in Battleford provincial court Wednesday.