A woman is dead after being struck by an SUV on Highway 2 about 3.5 kilometres south of Spruce Home, Sask.

On Wednesday, Prince Albert RCMP officers were on patrol when they came upon the incident, which happened about 32 kilometres north of Prince Albert.

The woman, who had been walking when she was hit, died at the scene.

The woman driving the SUV remained at the site. No other injuries were reported by the police.

EMS and the local fire department were called to assist.

RCMP officers, including the collision reconstruction unit, are still investigating the circumstances.

Police haven't released the name or home community of the woman who died.