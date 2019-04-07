Woman dies in highway crash near Battlefords after vehicle hit by truck

Battlefords RCMP say a 28-year-old woman has died, after a car was hit by a truck Tuesday morning.

Police said the collision happened on Highway 4 near the Red Pheasant and Mosquito First Nations at around 7:30 a.m. CST.

RCMP said the car was carrying two people and travelling northbound when it was hit on the passenger side by a truck travelling west on a grid road. Police believe the truck failed to stop at a posted stop sign.

The 28-year-old female passenger was declared dead at the scene. Her family has been notified, but police said they would not be releasing the name of the deceased.

Police had blocked off the highway while they investigated and removed debris. The road was expected to reopen at 2 p.m. CST.

RCMP said more details would be released once its investigation into the crash was complete.

