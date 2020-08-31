Woman dies after vehicle rollover near Lebret, Sask.

RCMP say a 20-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle rollover Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on a gravel road near Highway 56 south of Lebret, Sask., about 70 kilometres east of Regina, at about 2 p.m. CST.

Police said there were three people in the vehicle. The 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old woman was critically injured and was airlifted to hospital in Regina.

A boy under the age of 16 was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said he is believed to have been behind the wheel.

Police will not be releasing the identities of the people involved.

A collision reconstructionist was brought out to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.