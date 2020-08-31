Woman dies after vehicle rollover near Lebret, Sask.
A serious crash blocked Highway 56 between Indian Head, Sask., and Lebret, Sask., in both directions on Sunday afternoon.
2 other people in vehicle taken to hospital
RCMP say a 20-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle rollover Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened on a gravel road near Highway 56 south of Lebret, Sask., about 70 kilometres east of Regina, at about 2 p.m. CST.
Police said there were three people in the vehicle. The 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
An 18-year-old woman was critically injured and was airlifted to hospital in Regina.
A boy under the age of 16 was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said he is believed to have been behind the wheel.
Police will not be releasing the identities of the people involved.
A collision reconstructionist was brought out to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.