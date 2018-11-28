Woman dead after vehicle loses control near North Battleford
A 25-year-old woman is dead after a highway crash near North Battleford Tuesday morning.
Police say woman pronouced dead at scene, 3 others taken to hospital
A 25-year-old woman is dead after a highway crash near North Battleford Tuesday morning.
RCMP said an eastbound vehicle lost control on Highway 16 about one kilometre west of the city at around 10:40 a.m. CST.
The vehicle crossed the highway's median and hit a westbound vehicle, police said.
The woman, who was a passenger in the eastbound vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 25-year-old man, 26-year-old woman and two-year-old child in the other vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are investigating.