Woman dead after vehicle loses control near North Battleford

A 25-year-old woman is dead after a highway crash near North Battleford Tuesday morning.

RCMP said an eastbound vehicle lost control on Highway 16 about one kilometre west of the city at around 10:40 a.m. CST.

The vehicle crossed the highway's median and hit a westbound vehicle, police said.

The woman, who was a passenger in the eastbound vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man, 26-year-old woman and two-year-old child in the other vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.