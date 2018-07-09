Woman dead in highway crash near Theodore, Sask.

RCMP say one woman has died after a crash near the village of Theodore on Sunday night.

The crash happened in the middle of the intersection of Highways 16 and 651 just before 7 p.m.

Police say the woman was the driver of one of the vehicles involved.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital in Yorkton with unknown injuries.

Highway 16 was closed for roughly five hours while investigators did their work.

Investigation is ongoing.