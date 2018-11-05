Woman dead after rollover on Ochapowace First Nation

A woman is dead after a van rolled on the Ochapowace First Nation Sunday morning.

Police believe the driver of the van drove onto the shoulder of a gravel road, overcorrected and lost control, according to a news release. The van rolled three times in the south ditch.

The woman who died was thrown from the van, police said. She was declared dead at the scene. One of the other passengers was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A traffic reconstructionist was called to the scene.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

Ochapowace is about 160 kilometres east of Regina.