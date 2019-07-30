Woman charged after Prince Albert police find man's body at trailer park residence

A 57-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter following the discovery of a dead man at a trailer park in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert Police were called to the East View Trailer Court on Sunday where they found the body of Dennis Hyman at one of the residences. An autopsy will be performed today in Saskatoon.

Lucinda Rose Smith, 57, is charged with manslaughter. Smith appeared in Prince Albert provincial court Tuesday morning.

A number of police agencies are assisting in the investigation, including the RCMP Major Crimes Unit North, Prince Albert General Investigation Services, and Prince Albert and Tisdale Forensic Identification Service.