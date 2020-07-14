Woman found dead in vehicle in Saskatoon identified as Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase

Police say the death of 19-year-old Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase, whose body was found in a vehicle in Saskatoon on Saturday, was a homicide.

Officers found Belanger-Weeseekase's body in a vehicle outside an apartment block on the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive at about 3:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, Saskatoon police said. An autopsy on her body was completed on Monday.

Saskatoon Police Service detectives, along with the forensic section and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, continue to investigate the circumstances around the death, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.