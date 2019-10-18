Sask. woman wants apology after baby burned by coffee at McDonald's

A Saskatchewan woman says she's been waiting for an apology from McDonald's for almost a year.

Yvonne Pihach says she and her family ordered lunch from the McDonald's located in the Stonebridge Walmart in Saskatoon in December 2018.

As the employee was handing over the order at her table, she accidentally spilled two large coffees on Pihach's 11-month old daughter, according to Pihach.

The baby was wearing a fun fur snowsuit, which immediately soaked up the hot liquid.

"She started screaming," said Pihach. "I quickly tried to take the snowsuit off because it was so wet and the fun fur was stuck to her skin."

After stripping off the snowsuit, she went to the front counter to ask if she could get a cloth and some ice. She said she was told no by the manager.

Once she bought new clothing, Pihach took her daughter to the emergency room, where she was diagnosed as having second-degree burns to her legs and feet, Pihach said.

It took about a month or two for the blisters to disappear, Pihach said. Her daughter still has scarring on one of her feet.

Pihach tried contacting McDonald's to talk about her story. She said she finally got in contact with someone at the company, who identified himself as a regional manager, two weeks after the incident.

Pihach said the manager told her the employee responsible had been fired and that the manager refused to intervene because she hadn't been told about what happened and had no idea what was going on.

Pihach pressed the company, asking for money to replace her child's snowsuit and an apology.

A veteran of the food service industry, Pihach said she received customer safety training while she worked at fast food outlets and doesn't believe the correct procedure was adhered to.

"Everything that I've been trained on in my career was not followed," she said. "I really feel like they dropped the ball in terms of ensuring the safety of my daughter. She could have been significantly more injured than she was."

I feel like a transaction and not a person. - Yvonne Pihach

Pihach said that while she was initially promised to be compensated for her snowsuit, the company suddenly went quiet and didn't get back to her for months.

Finally, last week, the franchise owner responded and said the company would not issue a letter of apology or reimburse her for the snowsuit, but would speak to his employees about the safety issues she had raised, according to Pihach.

She said she wasn't angry at the employee's mistake, but isn't happy with how McDonald's handled the situation.

"In all of this, I feel like a transaction and not a person," she said.

Her husband, Edward, saw the whole thing, and said he's also not happy with how the company has handled the entire affair.

"It sucks," he said. "I don't think the employee should have been fired. I think the manager should have been held accountable."

Apology complication

A Saskatoon lawyer said apologies can become a complicated issue when it comes to corporations.

Andrew Mason, who specializes in civil litigation and criminal law, said corporations can become leery of making apologies, as it may be used against them in a lawsuit.

"They don't want to make statements without some kind of legal protection against the use of those statements," he said. "They don't want to be saying something to make a litigant feel better and then end up having that statement being used to to show that they did something wrong."

He said the situation can become even more complicated when insurance agencies become involved.

"If there's a claim or a potential claim, a corporation will likely have an insurer and they have to follow the the terms and instructions of the insurer if they want their liability to be covered," said Mason.

Calls to McDonald's media relations department were not returned. The franchise owner, Raj Bains, had no comment.