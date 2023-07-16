80-year-old woman missing in Prince Albert

The Prince Albert Police is asking for the public's help to find a missing 80-year-old woman.

Verna Larose was reported missing Sunday.

Larose is five feet tall and 110 pounds with short white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the Nordale area, in Prince Albert's northwest, and was wearing blue jeans, a denim jacket and pink Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information about Larose's location is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222.