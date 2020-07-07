2 teen boys found dead, 3rd survives after canoe flips in Wollaston Lake, Sask: RCMP

The RCMP says a search party has found the bodies of two teenaged boys whose canoe flipped during a trip across Welcome Bay in the northern community of Wollaston Lake.

A third, younger teen boy survived, according to the RCMP press release.

The three teens, aged 14, 16 and 18, took a canoe from a barge dock and went across the bay toward another dock, according to the release.

"The canoe flipped during the trip and all three boys fell into the water," the release stated. "Weather conditions at the time were windy and about 5 degrees Celsius.

"The 14-year-old managed to swim to shore safely."

Wollsaton Lake is located about 700 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.

It's not clear when the teens set out in the canoe. The RCMP said it learned of the incident on Monday at about 10:30 p.m. CST.

"Within minutes of the incident being reported, several community members and the Canadian Rangers used several boats to search for the two missing males."

Searchers found the bodies of the 16-year-old and the 18-year-old early Tuesday morning.

"The RCMP would like to recognize all of the efforts from the community members and the Canadian Rangers for their assistance in the search," the release stated.