Witchekan Lake First Nation dangerous persons alert cancelled

The dangerous persons alert issued by Spiritwood RCMP Monday afternoon following a shooting incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation has been cancelled.

Kelly Witchekan was arrested in Saskatoon late Monday evening.

Police are still searching for Melvin Starblanket, 33, and say the alert could be reinstated if there's a heightened risk to public.

He's described by police as five feet nine inches and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police also say he has connections to Witchekan Lake First Nation.

The alert was first issued province-wide on Monday before being focused to the First Nation, about 165 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

At about noon CST, RCMP said there were several armed suspects at large in the area.

Police are asking for the public's help to find Starblanket and are requesting anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.

RCMP said Monday they didn't believe that the Witchekan Lake First Nation shooting is connected to a string of fatal stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.