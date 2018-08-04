Winnipeg man suffers severe head injury during altercation in Saskatoon

Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man from Winnipeg suffered a severe head injury in Saskatoon early Saturday morning.

Officers discovered the injured man after they were called to a convenience store on 33rd Street, near Confederation Drive, shortly before 3 a.m. CST.

The 21-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe he suffered the injuries during an altercation at an establishment on Northumberland Avenue near Massey Drive.

Although some witnesses have been interviewed, nobody has been arrested over the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.