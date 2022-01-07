Winnipeg Jets interested in playing in Saskatoon: report

Questions are brewing around whether the Winnipeg Jets will start playing games at Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre.

On Thursday, team owners True North Sports + Entertainment sent a survey to fans, asking how they would feel about Jets home games being played in another jurisdiction without restrictions on fan attendance.

While Manitoba currently limits attendance at professional sports or concert events at either 50 per cent capacity or 250 people, whichever is less, Saskatchewan has no capacity restrictions.

Both provinces require proof of immunization to enter major arenas.

Elliotte Friedman, a reporter with Hockey Night in Canada and Sportsnet, said it's believed the team is looking at Saskatoon as a potential venue.

That arena seats 15,000. At this point, Saskatchewan does not have restrictions. Obviously, there is work that needs to be done, and approvals to be secured. But the Jets are doing their legwork.

Friedman said that approvals would need to be secured before any potential move.

A spokesperson for True North said the team is exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building and are consulting with stakeholders.

The 15,000 seat SaskTel Centre remains a busy venue, despite the pandemic. A number of events are scheduled for January, including numerous games for the WHL's Saskatoon Blades, the National Lacrosse League's Saskatchewan Rush and the WWE Supershow.

One Blades game scheduled for Friday has been cancelled by the WHL due to COVID-19 concerns.

On Thursday, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab asked people in the province to limit their contact with people and to not have gatherings.

Last week, the NHL announced it was postponing eight games involving Canadian teams due to current attendance restrictions in certain provinces.

That included a Jan. 16 home game for the Winnipeg Jets, who were set to square off against the Edmonton Oilers.