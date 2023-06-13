Wildfire smoke pushes air quality into 'high risk' category in Saskatoon, Prince Albert

Heavy smoke from wildfires pushed Saskatoon's air quality health index into the "very high risk" category Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says 29 active fires were burning in the province as of Tuesday afternoon , all located north of Prince Albert.

Environment Canada said that resulted in an air quality rating above 10 on its scale for Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Buffalo Narrows, and prompted the weather agency to issue special air quality statements for several areas, including Saskatoon.

That "very high risk" category means most people should reduce strenuous activities outdoors, and people considered at-risk should avoid it altogether, the weather agency says.

The air quality was in the "moderate risk" range for Estevan, Regina and Swift Current, Environment Canada said, meaning people at-risk should consider reducing outdoor activity.

Environment Canada warns that people with lung disease or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing negative health effects from wildfire smoke.

Manuel Reis says he usually plays pickleball, but planned to avoid that on Tuesday. Environment Canada's 'very high risk' category means most people should consider rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors, the weather agency says. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

Based on the Environment Canada's air quality statement, Saskatoon Public Schools postponed a planned city-wide track and field meet until June 15.

"As air quality advisories have become more frequent in recent years, the division is working with our partners on finalizing a policy around them," the division said in a statement Tuesday morning.

For 70-year-old Manuel Reis in Saskatoon, going to the dentist was the only thing he planned to do Tuesday.

"I don't think I am going to go outside. I usually play pickleball, but I won't do it today unless I go inside somewhere. It is so bad. I am going home and staying for the rest of the day," he said.

"You can just feel it in the air."

University of Saskatchewan student Orterather Atser said he's stocked up on supplies so he can stay at home and avoid the smoke, which he said has been causing health issues for him.

University of Saskatchewan student Orterather Atser says he is experiencing nausea due to the smoke, which has affected his ability to eat. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

"There is this feeling of nausea all the time and it has also really affected my ability to eat. That pretty sucks," the 21-year-old said. "Having headaches and stomachaches is not fun."

Atser plans on staying inside in air conditioning.

However, not everyone has that option. Madison Jade Scott has to drive a company courier vehicle to make deliveries around Saskatoon.

Making deliveries around the city is challenging in the smoke and heat, says Madison Jade Scott. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

"It does hurt after a while, breathing in all the smoke. It does give you a headache as it's so hot outside," Scott said.

"So I just trying to duck inside buildings and wait inside the air conditioning for a little bit, trying to get away from the smoke every time I can."

People without permanent housing are left trying to find ways to avoid the double hit of smoke and heat.

"I am on the streets, and what I can just do is go by the river, in a cool place, like in the shade of a tree," said Sophia Dawn Nanaqewetung, who sat in shade with her friends.

Sophia Dawn Nanaqewetung, middle, sits in shade with her friends. A someone living on the streets, she says there are few places to avoid the wildfire smoke. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

"I am feeling very exhausted and hot. We are just trying to stay hydrated, but the smoke is not making it any better."

Environment Canada said that the air quality in Saskatoon is expected to reach a moderate rating by Tuesday night.