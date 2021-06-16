WHL season set to start on Oct.1 with plans to have fans in the stands

The Western Hockey League has announced that the puck will drop on its 2021-22 season on Friday, Oct. 1.

The decision was made at the league's annual general meeting Tuesday.

The league is planning for a 68-game schedule with fans in the stands in all WHL markets, including the five teams in Saskatchewan. The regular season is scheduled to wrap in early April.

The major junior hockey league did play games this year, but they were restricted to two separate bubbles and had no spectators in the stands.

The league had the cancel the 2021 playoffs, citing COVID-19 restrictions. That cancellation in April was in line with the Canadian Hockey League, the umbrella organization for the WHL, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and the Ontario Hockey League. The CHL also cancelled the 2021 Memorial Cup major junior championship due to COVID-19.

The WHL said that when play resumes, the league will also reintroduce its conference playoff format with best-of-seven series.