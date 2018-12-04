Brydon Whitstone's girlfriend and passenger set to testify at death inquest

The woman who had a front seat view of a tense standoff that ended in the death of a man in North Battleford is set to testify at a coroner's inquest Tuesday.

An RCMP officer fatally shot 22-year-old Brydon Whitstone following a brief police chase on Oct. 21, 2017.

The inquest into Whitstone's death began Monday in Battleford. Jurors heard that Whitstone and his passenger did not follow shouted orders by RCMP members to exit the car, which was surrounded by officers and police vehicles.

That passenger, Whitstone's girlfriend Amanda Wahobin, is one of several witnesses scheduled to testify on Tuesday.

Wahobin previously gave her account to CBC News, which echoed a statement she gave to Regina Police Service a day after the shooting.

She said Whitstone had no weapon that day — a fact verified during the inquest — but that she believes Whitstone committed suicide by cop.

Whitstone's family rejected that idea during the inquest.

"Is there any evidence that [Wahobin's] claims of Brydon wanting to commit suicide are supported?" asked Mark Ebert, the lawyer for the Whitstone family.

"Other than her, no," replied Det. Sgt. Pierre Beauchesne, an investigator with Regina Police.

Ebert also questioned whether Wahobin's admitted heavy drug use could have clouded her account of the night's events.

Constable cleared, bullets found on Whitstone

Jurors have heard that a constable fired twice at Whitstone's chest when he saw the man reach for something and feared for his life.

Jurors have also heard that 13 bullets were in a sock found in Whitstone's pocket, and that one bullet was found in Whitstone's stomach, as if it had been swallowed.

Crown prosecutors have already decided that the constable's actions do no warrant criminal charges.