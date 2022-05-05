200 kilograms of commercial explosives stolen from business southeast of Regina: RCMP

Roughly 200 kilograms of commercial explosives was stolen early Sunday morning from a business in a rural area southeast of Regina, police say.

White Butte RCMP say they received a report about the theft early Monday morning.

Their investigation has determined that between 4 and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, someone broke into the business and stole the commercial explosives, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

They did not name the business that was broken into, or indicate more specifically where it is located.

White Butte RCMP are asking anyone with information to call their local police service, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at saskcrimestoppers.com.

If you find the explosives, RCMP say not to touch them but to call police immediately. Saskatchewan RCMP have an explosives disposal unit trained to handle the materials, the Wednesday news release said.