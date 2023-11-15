Where's the Road Runner?: 'Costco Coyotes' have become a hit on Saskatoon Facebook page

A pair of coyotes that have set up camp near South Costco in Saskatoon have become stars on local social media.

Customers who've encountered the critters are posting photos and comments on the Saskatoon Costco Lovers page on Facebook:

"Any word on the whereabouts of the Road Runner?"

"Give him a break, he's just after some free samples like the rest of us."

"He's looking for those famous pumpkin pies."

Bonnie Dell, executive director of the Wildlife Rescue Society of Saskatchewan, says the group became involved when Costco management reached out this fall.

"Management here at the South Costco called us because they were having a lot of reports from their staff about coyotes in the area just coming into the parking lot, mostly at dawn and dusk, not causing any trouble," she said.

"They wanted to get our input on the best way to coexist with them, and to sort of ease the mind of the staff that were worried about it."

She said the coyotes are in the city for a reason.

"Why are they coming to an area consistently daily? That would be because there's food. They're just trying to survive, so they're on the hunt for food all the time. Could there be a heavy mice population that they're coming in for? Rabbits? They definitely are coming in to find food," she said.

Dell estimates, based on photos, that the Costco coyotes are a pair of siblings less than a year old — teenagers in coyote years — and living in close proximity to people is all they've known.

And, like human teenagers, they're still learning boundaries.

Dell says following some basic guidelines should prevent problems from arising.

When confronted, Dell recommends picking up any small children or animals, and employing "hazing techniques" including:

Making yourself appear as large as possible by waving your arms and stomping your feet.

Shouting at the coyote.

Throwing objects near it.

Devin Eliason, who lives in a nearby apartment complex, says he saw one of the coyotes last month when he was walking his two small dogs on the sidewalk that runs parallel to the Costco.

"He followed us a little ways along up here and then just left," he said.

"Was I nervous? Not really. These coyotes have been around here for so long they're kind of ingrained … they're just looking for scrap food."

Costco officials declined interview requests.




