What's the buzz? A swarm of 10,000 bees hovering outside the downtown Tim Hortons in Saskatoon

A swarm of 10,000 bees hovered in a buzzing ball outside the downtown Tim Hortons in downtown Saskatoon Thursday afternoon until the city tapped its list of apiarists to call for bee-related emergencies.

Bevin Bradley with Spun Apiary is on the city's "swarm list." She got the call to head downtown just after lunch.

She arrived with her neighbour Sharalee Isaac, a saw, a ladder, a large cardboard box, coveralls and mesh hats.

Isaac braced the ladder while Bradley climbed into the swarm and cut-off the branch they were hovering around. The bees were then swept into a box, which was then moved into her hatchback.

Sharalee Isaac, left, and Bevin Bradley took care of the swarm. (CBC)

Bradley said the swarm can be an unsettling — but entirely natural — sight for someone not familiar with bees.

"It's a survival mechanism for them, to procreate basically and create more hives," she said.

When a second queen is hatched in a hive, she will gather her followers and the group will venture out to build a new home.

"And they hang in a ball somewhere close to the old hive, and then they send out scouts and they're looking for a new home. So they would have stayed like that for a number of hours, or days, even," she said.

Bradley said that she'll take the bees back to her apiary and try and help them establish a new hive.