What's open, what's closed for Saskatchewan Day in Regina and Saskatoon

Changes in hours of operation are in place for many services provided by the cities of Saskatoon and Regina on Saskatchewan day.

Administrative offices at City Hall and other civic offices will be closed all day, and will reopen on Aug. 2.

Garbage and recycling collection will run as scheduled. The landfill hours also remain unchanged in the cities.

In Saskatoon, while all locations of public libraries will remain closed, Remai Modern will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The parking payment will not be required in either cities. In Saskatoon, fixed route and access transit will operate holiday hours but the on-demand transit will not be available.

In Regina, transit service will be provided using the Sunday routes but the paratransit service will operate using the holiday schedule from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Most leisure centres in the two cities are open. Aside from Regina Sportplex, which will remain open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., all other leisure centres in the city are open from noon to 6 p.m. In Saskatoon, Terry Fox Track and Cosmo Civic centre will remain closed. All other leisure centres will remain open.

While Regina's city-operated outdoor pools are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saskatoon's outdoor pools close by 6 p.m. Golf courses in Saskatoon will also run the normal hours from dawn to dusk.

Saskatoon forestry farm park and zoo will run the regular hours. The Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemetery offices will be closed but gates will open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.