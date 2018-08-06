Weyburn, Sask., the 'best place to live' in the Prairies? Depends who you ask

Weyburn, Sask., has topped MoneySense Magazine's list of the best places to live in the Prairies for the second year in a row.

The community of 10,870 people lives up to its motto "The Opportunity City!" thanks to its average household income of $126,000 (the 50th highest in the country) and its average home value of $302,000, according to the Toronto-based, Rodgers-owned online magazine.

But money isn't everything, according to CBC listeners who got in touch with Saskatchewan Weekend host Peter Mills to vouch for their own home communities' unique merits.

An 82-year-old resident of Carmichael, Sask., phoned in to dish about the coffee parties held by her community's small but tight-knight locals.

Wow <a href="https://twitter.com/TweeterMillsCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TweeterMillsCBC</a>...your interview with Margery from Carmichael was pure gold!! When she started counting the 27 residents of the town, that was amazing. Great radio, Peter!! <a href="https://twitter.com/SaskWeekend?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SaskWeekend</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> —@ericandersonyxe

Here's a sampling of some of the other Saskatchewan communities that residents think are equally deserving of the limelight.

I like Regina. I go to University here and the people I have gotten to know around here make me feel like family more than another friend. I never had that in P.A where I got the impression outsiders weren’t wanted —@KaMaRi1996

Grew up happily in Canora. Will always be home. So many good memories of people, activities and nearby places. Proud to have that as part of my life. You can take the Ukey out of Saskatchewan but you can’t take Saskatchewan out of the Ukey. —@thomaspaulpura

I don’t know if it’s the best...but it’s ok. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PasquaLakeSK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PasquaLakeSK</a> <a href="https://t.co/ikRxbVhEem">pic.twitter.com/ikRxbVhEem</a> —@strassomatic

Hey Peter we moved from Manitoba 4 years ago. We live in beautiful Sedley. Perfect size town to raise our family.Close to the city but far enough away. Quiet living where the kids can run and play <br>Grand opening of our new acceasable spray park soon <br>Only one like it in SK —@Corythewelder

I grew up in Fishing Hook, Saskatchewan. <br><br>If you are not sure where that is, it is at the end of the line. —@kendp

Riversdale in Saskatoon, blocks from the river. Neighbours who are chill, walking distance from downtown, beautiful trees everywhere and good coffee places close by —@saskadan

North Battleford. Despite the bad reputation in the media this town is full of many amazing and talented people from all walks of life! The nature around us in the lake areas to the north the ski hill to south and access to the biggest star filled night skies is amazing! —@reesekober

Humboldt! City status, small town love. I can catch the game at Boston Pizza, and watch the northern lights dance from my front door step. The people, the arts, and it’s resilience. —@fire_prairie

As for the mayor of Yorkton, Sask., which came last among 22 Prairie cities evaluated by MoneySense, well, Bob Maloney cut right to the chase when asked about the annual ranking.

"Never heard of [it]," he said, before going on to praise his town's perogies and "spirit of volunteerism."

Let us know in the comments section below why your hometown needs to get on MoneySense's radar.