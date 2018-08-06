Skip to Main Content
Weyburn, Sask., the 'best place to live' in the Prairies? Depends who you ask
Weyburn, Sask., the 'best place to live' in the Prairies? Depends who you ask

Saskatchewan Weekend listeners vouch for their own hometown's merits after MoneySense Magazine ranks Weyburn best among Prairie communities.

Saskatchewan Weekend listeners vouch for their own hometown's merits

CBC News
Weyburn, Sask., is the most attractive Prairie community to live in, according to MoneySense Magazine. (City of Weyburn)

Weyburn, Sask., has topped MoneySense Magazine's list of the best places to live in the Prairies for the second year in a row.

The community of 10,870 people lives up to its motto "The Opportunity City!" thanks to its average household income of $126,000 (the 50th highest in the country) and its average home value of $302,000, according to the Toronto-based, Rodgers-owned online magazine.

But money isn't everything, according to CBC listeners who got in touch with Saskatchewan Weekend host Peter Mills to vouch for their own home communities' unique merits. 

An 82-year-old resident of Carmichael, Sask., phoned in to dish about the coffee parties held by her community's small but tight-knight locals.

Here's a sampling of some of the other Saskatchewan communities that residents think are equally deserving of the limelight.

As for the mayor of Yorkton, Sask., which came last among 22 Prairie cities evaluated by MoneySense, well, Bob Maloney cut right to the chase when asked about the annual ranking.

"Never heard of [it]," he said, before going on to praise his town's perogies and "spirit of volunteerism."

Let us know in the comments section below why your hometown needs to get on MoneySense's radar. 

