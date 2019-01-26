New charges laid against 3 women in Weyburn homicide case

Three more people now face charges relating to a homicide in Weyburn, Sask., that happened during an apparent home invasion, police said Saturday.

Nathan Hutt died after being shot while breaking into home in Weyburn on Jan. 4, police say.

Keegan Muxlow, the apparent target of the home invasion, already faces charges including second-degree murder in Hutt's death.

Weyburn police now say three women — aged 18, 19 and 21 — have been charged with accessory after the fact and obstructing justice in connection with Hutt's death, as well as possessing a weapon without a licence.

All three women have been released from custody and are due back in court on Feb. 26.

Hutt, 2 others broke into home: police

Weyburn police say three men, including Hutt, entered Muxlow's home on the 300 block of Fourth Street NE on Jan. 4.

That's when Muxlow allegedly shot 18-year-old Hutt, who later died in hospital, and stabbed a 23-year-old.

Hutt's two alleged accomplices were both arrested and charged with breaking and entering after being treated and released from hospital.

This was the first homicide in Weyburn, about 100 kilometres southeast of Regina, in more than 20 years.